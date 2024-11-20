Canucks HC Rick Tocchet makes his feelings known about J.T. Miller's sudden indefinite leave of absence

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has unexpectedly taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, the club announced on Tuesday.

Canucks HC Rick Tocchet commented on Miller's sudden leave, saying that while it was unexpected, it's something the team has to navigate. He noted that the team will support Miller during this time and will work to keep up their performance in his absence (via Sportsnet):

“Anytime... something like that happens, was it off guard? You just deal with things. You know, that's what we do. We're hockey players, we're hockey coaches. You deal with certain things.”

Tocchet also clarified to reports that Miller's indefinite leave of absence has nothing to do with his decision to bench the player during the final period of a recent game against the Nashville Predators.

"Whenever a player goes through something like this, you're just there to support him,” senior defenceman Tyler Myers said of Miller. “And that goes for everybody in the room. Whatever he needs, he'll get the support from us."

Last term, J.T. Miller had an impressive performance, accumulating 103 points. However, this term, he has only managed to collect 16 points through six goals and ten assists in 17 games.

Based on comments from coach Rick Tocchet and Miller's teammates, it appears that the 31-year-old may be facing personal challenges that require his attention away from the ice. The club is supportive of him during this time, emphasizing the importance of taking care of personal matters.

Insider belives J.T. Miller will not be out for too long

NHL Insider Rick Dhaliwal reported on Tuesday that Miller's absence from the lineup is not expected to be for too long. He noted that the forward needs a reset and requires some time and space to address his situation.

"Hearing JT Miller leave is about a player who needs a re-set. Needs time and space," Dhaliwal posted on X.

Dhaliwal also shared that the Canucks might be without Miller's services for at least six games. Miller is currently inked to a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, signed in 2022. His contract carries a cap hit of $8 million.

J.T. Miller joins key players Brock Boeser, who is out with a concussion, and Thatcher Demko, who is dealing with a knee injury, as notable absences from the Canucks lineup.

