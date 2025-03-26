Canucks HC Rick Tocchet reveals "one thing I love about" Quinn Hughes in raving assessment of franchise captain

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet offered high praise for franchise defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes, highlighting one admirable trait about the young star. In a raving assessment, Tocchet revealed that what he loves most about Hughes is his sincere, caring nature.

Ad

Hughes has been a force for the Canucks in their last two games in New York, dominating play, averaging over 30 minutes per game. Even in a shock 5-3 loss to the Rangers where Vancouver had heavily outshot the home team, Hughes played nearly 32 minutes.

When asked about Hughes, Tocchet said:

“One thing I love about him — obviously, he's a world-class player — but for me, he's such a sincere kid. I'll grab him the next day after a game... and I'll say: 'Hey, how you doing, buddy?’ And he'll go, 'No, how are you doing?’ He's done that to me two or three times, maybe four times.

Ad

Trending

"And it's kind of a joke now. ... but he's such a sincere kid. How do you not love a kid like that? I mean, he's worried about me. He's worried about his coach,” Tocchet said on Tuesday (per Sportsnet).

Quinn Hughes has been a driving force offensively for the Vancouver Canucks in recent years, putting up over 65 points in the last four seasons. He hit a career-high 92 points in 2023-24, earning his first Norris Trophy last summer.

Ad

This season, he has continued that strong play, with 51 assists and 67 points through 57 games. The Canucks hold a 33-26-12 record and are just three points behind the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Rick Tocchet reveals Quinn Hughes drew up OT line against Devils

Rick Tocchet revealed that defenseman Quinn Hughes was the one who suggested the unconventional overtime lineup with Pius Suter and two defensemen - Hughes and Filip Hronek - who started the extra period.

Ad

"This is how awesome and open Quinn is," Tocchet said. "He comes to the bench before OT and says 'Toc, do you want me to go on the ice with Hronek? If we win the draw, I'll stay. If we lose it, I'll try to get off and then get back on again.' And I said, 'Yeah, good idea.' So I've got to give Quinn the credit."

Ad

The creative strategy worked, as Suter won the opening faceoff, and Hughes nearly scored on a breakaway seconds later. The Canucks eventually claimed a 4-3 victory in a shootout.

Tocchet appreciated Quinn Hughes' engagement and input.

"Obviously it's my job to make the decisions. But for me, I love when players come with an idea. That means the guys are dialed in," he added.

The Canucks next face the New York Islanders on the road Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama