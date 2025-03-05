Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet delivered a strong message to center Elias Pettersson after the ongoing offensive slump. Pettersson's struggles have been a storyline for the Canucks throughout the season.

Even after Miller's trade to the Rangers in January, Pettersson's production hasn't improved, going goalless in 13 games.

Rick Tochhet expressed confidence in Elias Pettersson's ability to turn things around. He acknowledged that Pettersson has faced criticism and high expectations but emphasized that he can only focus on moving forward.

"I think I have a really good relationship with the Petey. I think the one thing that we've talked about - he has to own it. There's nothing he could do ofabouthe past. There's expectations on him. But now he can only go forward.

The Canucks coach noted that Pettersson has been working hard recently, putting in extra time on the ice. He believes if Elias Pettersson can have a strong finish to the season, it could erase some of the struggles he's facing right now.

"I know he's staying on the ice a lot now, he's meeting with coaches more, he's doing it. I think I've seen players have just average years and then have great playoffs. Don't waste games, he's got enough time to turn this thing around and help this team get where they want to get," he added.

As the Vancouver Canucks push for the playoffs, Tocchet is confident that Pettersson has enough time to make a positive impact and help the team to achieve their goals.

Elias Pettersson acknowledges the pressure of his massive contract

Elias Pettersson is signed to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with the Canucks. The deal carries an annual average value of $11.5 million, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

However, Pettersson hasn't met expectations, and he acknowledges the weight of his contract.

"Pressure is good; it means you care,” he explained. “If I wouldn’t care, I wouldn’t think too much about it. I want to turn it around more than anyone. Good practice today and get ready for tomorrow," he said.

The 26-year-old Swede forward has racked up 35 points through 11 goals and 24 assists in 54 games. Meanwhile, the Canucks are two points off a final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

