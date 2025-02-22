Canucks HC Rick Tocchet speaks out on ‘unreal’ experience with Team Canada during 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet shared his thoughts on coaching Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off by defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime in the championship game. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal, securing Canada’s fourth straight best-on-best tournament victory. Goalie Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the win.

Ad

Speaking after the Canucks' practice on Friday, he called it an "unreal" experience.

"It's great, great experience. It was unreal," Tocchet said. "Working with the players and the coaches. Everybody bought in. I know it's a short, whatever little tournament, but it didn't matter who you were, Nathan MacKinnon or (Travis) Konecny or whatever, they all bought in, and it was really a pleasure to coach those guys."

Ad

Trending

Rick Tocchet was part of Team Canada's coaching staff with head coach Jon Cooper and assistants Bruce Cassidy, Peter DeBoer and Misha Donskov.

Tocchet also reflected on his past experiences with Team Canada.

"I got a taste in 87 when I played, and how you realize how, you know, patriotic it is, and then get another taste of it," Tocchet said. "Being in Montreal when Mario Lemieux came out, the ovation he got, and just people waving the flags it, you could tell it gets to the guys. You know, there's a lot of emotion in there. It's not about money, it's all about your country. And it was a beautiful sight to see."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rick Tocchet is in his second full season as the Canucks' head coach. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2023-24. He previously coached in Pittsburgh, Arizona, Tampa Bay and Colorado. As a player, he played 1,144 NHL games and won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992. He also represented Canada in international tournaments, including the 1987 and 1991 Canada Cups.

Rick Tocchet also provided updates on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet gave injury updates on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pettersson is day-to-day after getting injured while playing for Sweden. He played three games but did not score.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hughes will not play on Saturday against the Golden Knights. He was on Team USA’s roster but did not play due to injury. There were rumors he might join for the final, but that did not happen. Both players left the ice early during Canucks' practice on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles