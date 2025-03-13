Canucks insider claims Vancouver media is "getting to Rick Tocchet", as impending contract expiry sparks uncertainty

Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal has voiced concerns regarding the media scrutiny on head coach Rick Tocchet, especially with his contract situation still unresolved.

Tocchet's current deal is in its final year, with an option for the 2025-26 season, yet no extension has been agreed upon. During a recent segment on Sportsnet 590, Dhaliwal pointed out that Tocchet is under considerable pressure from the media, exacerbated by the team's performance this season.

"He doesn’t have an extension," Dhaliwal said. "You would think, after winning the Coach of the Year last year, he’d strike while the iron is hot. But nothing happened in the summer regarding an extension, and now we’re down to the last 18 games."

Dhaliwal explained that Tocchet has faced a challenging year, dealing with player conflicts, constant media attention, and the pressure of leading a team fighting for a playoff spot.

"But the media is getting to Tocchet. It really is. The other night, he said, ‘You guys can stir it up all you want.’ Then he said, ‘Some guys try and cause crap all the time. Some guys try and cause problems.’ I think, for Rick Tocchet, it’s been a really trying year."

He added:

"He’s had to babysit the Miller-Pettersson feud. He’s dealing with the media constantly being all over him. And if this team doesn’t make the playoffs, what’s going to happen then?"

The insider also noted that the Canucks are attempting to extend Tocchet's contract, but the coach's final decision will hinge on various factors, such as the team's performance and his own evaluation of the circumstances.

Back in January, GM Patrick Allvin showed confidence in Rock Tocchet's potential for a long-term role with the team. Tocchet took over as the head coach in January 2023, succeeding Bruce Boudreau.

Canucks end two-game losing streak

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks ended their two-game losing streak after defeating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in a shootout at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Elias Pettersson accumulated two points and netminder Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves on the night. Both the Flames and Canucks are fighting for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

After the win, Vancouver leveled on points with the Flames for the second spot. The Canucks will hope to continue their winning moment when taking on the Chicago Blackhawks next on Saturday.

