Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal pinpointed a major issue in the contract extension talks between the Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser. Boeser currently has a 3-year, $19.95 million contract with a $6.65 million cap hit that expires after the 2024-25 season.

Speaking on the Donnie & Dhali podcast on Monday, Dhaliwal said contract talks have stalled in recent weeks. However, he added that the Canucks re-signing Boeser on the trade deadline should not be ruled out as that is when most deals get done. Dhaliwal said term has always been the main concern for Vancouver in negotiations with the 28-year-old Boeser.

"Term has always been the issue. It's the No.1 concern from the Canucks side," Dhaliwal said.

He added that the Canucks are currently 25th in the NHL in scoring and had players like Kiefer Sherwood and Drew O'Connor in top six roles recently, neither of which are truly top six caliber according to him.

"I don't care what you say, Boeser and (Jake) DeBrusk are the only legit top six wingers the Vancouver Canucks have, the Canucks when they came out of nowhere to sign JT Miller and Kevin Lankinen. When this regime decides to sign a player, Donnie, they'll get it done if they want to," Dhaliwal emphasized.

"Take a look to next year. Don for me, who's going to score for this team next year if the top two centers aren't creating offense, who is? The only wingers they have that are scoring are Boeser and DeBrusk," he added.

This season, Boeser has 18 goals and 35 points in 50 games. With Vancouver struggling, Dhaliwal believes retaining their talented 28-year-old winger should be a priority.

Brock Boeser wants to re-sign with Vancouver

Brock Boeser has made it clear that he hopes to re-sign with the Vancouver Canucks. He reiterated his desire to Postmedia's Patrick Johnston on Monday.

"I've said how much I love it here and I'm more than willing to come back," Boeser said. "Obviously, I'd love to re-sign but if that's not the case, go to UFA and be just fine. That's made me less stressed and just focussing on helping the team win."

The 28-year-old winger has spent his entire 9-year NHL career with Vancouver after being drafted by them 23rd overall in 2015. With the trade deadline approaching on March 7th, Brock Boeser's future in Vancouver remains uncertain.

