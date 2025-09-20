Jake DeBrusk has earned the respect of fans after his first season with the Vancouver Canucks. But he seemed to have lost it when it comes to his teammates. The 28-year-old forward admitted that he lost all his “street cred” or &quot;street credibility&quot; after his teammates discovered his hobby of collecting Pokémon cards. It has since become a running joke in the locker room. DeBrusk explained the situation with a laugh when speaking to NHL insider Adam Kierszenblat.“I definitely lost street cred. So, I’m earning that back. I don’t know how. Paid for coffees yesterday and lunch, so I don’t know if I’m just paying for everything now,” he said.The hobby came to public attention on Aug. 20, when DeBrusk appeared at the Overtime Card Show in Calgary. In a video posted by a collector called “Shiny Card Collector,” DeBrusk wore a purple onesie and made a big trade with Pokémon cards and cash. The collector did not realize he was dealing with an NHL player at first.“We’re here with Jake. He’s coming in with a big trade,” he said, showing over $1,000 in cash on the table.The Canucks signed Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract in 2024, and he has been a stable addition to the lineup. He scored 28 goals and added 20 assists during 2024-25 regular season. Despite finishing with a minus-15 rating, he gave Vancouver solid production on the wing.DeBrusk, son of former NHL forward and commentator Louie DeBrusk, was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2015. He played seven seasons in Boston before joining Canucks. Over his career, he has played in 547 games, scoring 166 goals and 148 assists for 314 points.Jake DeBrusk is also focused on creating stronger chemistry with Elias Pettersson and Brock BoeserIn the same conversation with Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, Jake DeBrusk spoke about the value of building chemistry with his linemates. He admitted it took him longer than he wanted last season to understand how Elias Pettersson thinks and moves on ice.“I learned a lot, honestly, just in terms of how he wants to play the game. How he thinks the game, and where he is on the ice as well,” DeBrusk said.Jake DeBrusk also pointed out that playing with both Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser gives him two different types of players who share a similar approach to the game.&quot;With him and Brock, I think they're both different players, but they play the same type of way,&quot; he added.He believes better communication and sharper execution will help the line become more effective this year.