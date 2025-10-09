Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk shares three-word message for Braeden Cootes ahead of NHL debut with throwback moment

Jake DeBrusk shared a special post for Braeden Cootes before his NHL debut on Thursday for Vancouver Canucks. He posted an old photo on Instagram showing young Cootes in Sherwood Park Kings jerseys. DeBrusk was wearing a Boston Bruins practice jersey. In the picture, Cootes was much shorter and stood near DeBrusk’s shoulders.

DeBrusk tagged Cootes and wrote,

“First of Many 😂.” a message of support and pride.

(Image Credit: IGjdebrusk)

Cootes, 18, will be the first teenager to start a season with the Canucks since 1990. He earned his place after a strong preseason, scoring two goals and two assists in four games.

Cootes said his goal is to work hard and keep learning every day.

"I wouldn’t say I’d be surprised," Cootes said, via NHL.com. "Obviously, I’m honored that I’m still here and very grateful, but I believed that I can do it and I’m just trying to work as hard as I can."

Canucks selected Cootes 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. General manager Patrik Allvin said Cootes worked hard to earn it.

"Obviously, he [Cootes] prepared himself really well this summer," Allvin said on Monday, via Sportsnet. "...I think he just dedicated himself. He just seemed to absorb (information) and kept getting better, ...the coaches have been really impressed with his coachability. He definitely earned this."

Jake DeBrusk’s post just gives us a glimpse of how far Cootes has come, from youth hockey to the NHL. Cootes had 63 points in 60 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season. He was also the captain of Canada’s U18 team in that season.

Jake DeBrusk is ready to "celly and score"

Jake DeBrusk is ready for Vancouver Canucks’ 2025-26 regular season. He is focused on fast, aggressive hockey and supporting linemates Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser.

"I’m ready to get going, I want to play," DeBrusk said, via NHL.com. "I want score, I want to celly and score,"

DeBrusk works on forechecking, winning puck battles, and creating chances in the rush. The winger also emphasizes adapting to different team styles and improving reads during fast plays.

"I'm probably going to be the guy getting in the corners and digging it out for them," DeBrusk said. "I think if I can give those guys more looks ...to make their plays with Quinn [Hughes] and just go to the front of the net. I think that will be a recipe for success."

Jake DeBrusk will start the season on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. The game will start at 7:00 PM PDT.

