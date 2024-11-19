Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariel reveals couple's 2025 wedding date with adorable pre-wedding pics

Kiefer Sherwood, forward for the Vancouver Canucks, and his fiancée Ariel Smith shared pre-wedding photos. The couple also revealed their wedding date: July 26, 2025. Ariella posted the date on Instagram with a sweet caption and wedding emojis.

The photos were taken in Vancouver, British Columbia. In one shot, Kiefer and Ariel walk hand in hand through a scenic outdoor field. The black-and-white photo gives it a classic, romantic feel. The natural setting adds to the calm vibe of the moment. Another photo includes their dog, Luca, who walks alongside them.

In her story, Ariel wrote:

"And yes Luca will be in the wedding."

Ariel shared in her IG story

In one close-up photo, Kiefer gently kisses Ariel on the forehead. The couple also shared a pose with Luca in the foreground. Ariel was in a white dress, while Kiefer wore sky-blue jeans paired with a white t-shirt and brown jacket.

A more symbolic photo shows the couple walking away from the camera, hand in hand, with Luca following closely behind. The final photo shows Kiefer Sherwood and Ariel standing close together, looking at the camera. The warm sunlight and autumn setting create a cozy atmosphere.

Ariela Smith went wedding dress shopping ahead of her 2025 wedding to Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood's fiancée, Ariel Smith, shared photos of her wedding dress shopping in New York City. She posted pictures from bridal boutiques with racks of white dresses in different styles, including lace and ruffles.

One photo showed the seating area in a boutique, while another displayed wedding dresses in various shades of white. She also shared images of Central Park and a neighborhood in NYC.

Ariel posted a close-up of a rack with eight wedding dresses in different designs. She also showed the inside of Kleinfeld Bridal. In one photo, she toasted champagne with a friend. Another picture was a mirror selfie of her at Bridal Reflections holding a sign that said "I Said Yes," captioned.

"Going home happy."

Kiefer proposed to Ariel in August during a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He popped the question at the Amanyara resort on a scenic beach. They celebrated their engagement with a quiet evening by the ocean.

This summer, Kiefer Sherwood signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. The team congratulated him on his engagement on social media.

