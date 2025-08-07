Canucks land 10th worst in NHL analyst's contract efficiency ranking due to Elias Pettersson & Brock Boeser's combined $143.55M deals

The Vancouver Canucks secured the 10th spot in NHL analyst Dom Luszczyszyn’s contract efficiency ranking, largely due to the combined $143.55 million contracts of forwards Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser.

Ad

Pettersson is currently signed to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with an $11.6 million average annual value (AAV), the largest in Canucks history.

However, Pettersson has fallen short of expectations since signing the extension, posting a career low in production last season, compounded by a reported rift with J.T. Miller and the team’s failure to reach the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boeser’s performance has been inconsistent, with some seasons showcasing strong offensive output and others marked by variability. He signed a seven-year, $50.75 million ($7.25M AAV) extension last month.

Ad

Trending

In his column for The Athletic, Dom Luszczyszyn explained that Vancouver’s biggest challenge lies in the underperformance of Pettersson and Boeser relative to their contracts, and their lackluster seasons have contributed to the Canucks’ drop to the lower half of the league’s contract efficiency rankings.

"Vancouver’s biggest problem at the moment is the play of Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, neither of whom look to be worth the money after last year’s effort," Luszczyszyn wrote.

Ad

"With seven years remaining for both, those two are Vancouver’s biggest bets and the entire contention window depends on that duo being worth the money. For now, neither looks the part after a down year and it’s helped push the Canucks to the league’s bottom half."

The Athletic NHL @TheAthleticNHL NHL contract efficiency rankings 2025: Which teams spend their money most wisely?

Ad

Brock Boeser collected 50 points through 25 goals and as many assists in 75 games last season. Meanwhile, Pettersson contributed 45 points, including 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 games.

Elias Pettersson eager to lead the Canucks with example

After a challenging season, Elias Pettersson is eager to rebound and lead the Canucks by example.

"I'm trying to lead by example. But I know that I can become a better leader, in that aspect. I'm trying my best, but also trying to get better."

Ad

The 26-year-old is learning from last season's mistakes and looking forward to becoming a more mature player for the team heading into the new season.

"I'm learning from what happened last year to be a more mature player going into [this season]," Pettersson said via NHL.com.

The Canucks commence their 2025-26 season under new coach Adam Foote against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena in season opener on Thursday, Oct. 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama