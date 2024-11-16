Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Chicago Blackhawks | Nov 16, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will look to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. After finishing last season atop the Pacific Division, the Canucks are in the middle of a three-way tie for third place in the division this season.

Along with Vancouver, the division has the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames tied with 19 points as all three teams jockey for position. Like Vancouver, the Chicago Blackhawks will also be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Kraken on Thursday, November 14.

Ahead of tonight's game, Vancouver will have several players sidelined, with netminder Thatcher Demko on the injured reserve list. In addition, Derek Forbort will be absent from the ice as he works his way back from a knee injury and deals with a private personal matter. Brock Boeser also remains sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

With that in mind, the Canucks lines for tonight are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Pius Suter - C J.T. Miller - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki LW Jake DeBrusk - C Elias Pettersson - RW Conor Garland LW Danton Heinen - C Teddy Blueger - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Nils Hoglander - C Aatu Raty - RW Arshdeep Bains

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay:

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Erik Brannstrom

Penalty Kill:

Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek Elias Pettersson, Teddy Blueger, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers

Looking at the odds for tonight's Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks game as well as upcoming games for Vancouver

Ahead of tonight's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks, the latter are sitting as pretty comfortable betting favorites. On DraftKings for example, the team has -250 odds to win, while the Blackhawks are +205 underdogs.

In addition, on FanDuel, Vancouver is -230 favorites to win while the Blackhawks are +188 underdogs. To simplify these numbers using the FanDuel odds as an example, it would take a $230 bet on Vancouver as the favorites to win $100. Whereas, a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdogs would win $188.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will host the Nashville Predators on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back. They will then host the New York Rangers on Tuesday for the final game of their home stretch. From there, the team will hit the road for a six-game stretch that will run through December 3.

After Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, the team will face the Ottawa Senators on November 23, the Boston Bruins on November 26, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 27, and the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 29 to wrap up the month.

