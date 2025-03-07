Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | Mar. 7 2025

On Friday, the Vancouver Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild. The Canucks won 3-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday which snapped a two-game losing skid. While Vancouver is heading into the matchup with some momentum on its side, Minnesota is riding a two-game win streak.

After snapping a three-game skid by picking up a shutout win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday, the Wild picked up a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The Canucks are fifth in the Pacific Division with a 28-22-11 record and 67 points, trailing the Calgary Flames by one point.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, putting the Canucks just outside of contention.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Elias Nils Pettersson - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek Conor Garland, Filip Chytil, Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter, Tyler Myers

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Wild and Canucks previous meeting this season and upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Friday's game between the Wild and the Canucks will be the second of three meetings this season.

On Dec. 3 the two teams faced off in Minnesota, with the Wild picking up a 3-2 win in overtime. Jake DeBrusk and Quinn Hughes found the back of the net for Vancouver, while Frederick Gaudreau, Kirill Kaprizov and Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota.

The two teams will play once more on April 12, in Vancouver, wrapping up their regular season series.

The Canucks will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Dallas Stars, before facing the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday They will then hit the road for a showdown with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, before returning home to wrap up the week against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 15.

