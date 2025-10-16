Canucks may suffer "enormous problems," reckons Ray Ferraro, if Elias Pettersson's slump continues

NHL analyst Ray Ferraro shared his thoughts on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson’s performance.

The Canucks are off to a rough 1-2-0 start and Pettersson has one assist and three shots on goal. Pettersson is in the second season of his eight-year, $92.8 million deal, making him the team's highest-paid player.

Speaking on "FanDuel Overdrive," Ferraro said the Canucks are in trouble if Pettersson can’t find his game.

"Well, if this is who he's going to be, they've got enormous problems because he's their highest paid guy. They're not strong in the middle of the ice. He has to be their best centerman. And if this is how he can play, then they're sunk.” Ferraro said (0:50 onwards).

Ferraro also noted that Pettersson looked healthy and energetic in camp, but seems overwhelmed during games.

"Like, where does it go? How do you go that, this is the thing I just cannot get from him, is like it just it can't just disappear, can it? I just I don't understand. I can't think of anyone that I would compare to that sort of thing, other than injury.” Ferraro said.

He compared Pettersson’s situation to Stars’ Wyatt Johnston, noting that Johnston isn’t particularly fast, big, or strong, yet still finds ways to be an effective, goal-scoring player.

The analyst also added that while fans in Vancouver are already panicking, the team’s depth and goaltending won’t matter if Pettersson can’t rebound.

Pettersson is coming off a down year, posting 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 games during the 2024–25 season.

Bryan Hayes's take on Elias Pettersson

Bryan Hayes pointed out that Elias Pettersson admitted he needs to take responsibility for his slow start to the season. But he is beginning to worry about whether Pettersson can snap out of his slump.

“You see him up close and the market, how they feel about him.” Hayes said.

“Give us the glass half full, glass half empty approach to him on why you think he could return back to stardom, superstardom, or why maybe this is who he's going to be. And if so, that's going to be serious trouble for Vancouver."

Next, the Elias Pettersson and Canucks face against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

