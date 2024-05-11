Canucks' Nikita Zadorov roasts Oilers fans after 4-3 loss in Game 2

In a post-game interview following the Canucks' 4-3 loss in Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers on May 10, Nikita Zadorov, the defenseman known for his unfiltered remarks, delivered yet another candid commentary. This time aimed at Oilers fans.

"Yeah, it's fun to have good fans, diehard fans. I mean, there's pretty much nothing else to do in this city except watch hockey, so I mean that's why they love their team for sure and support them so hard, but it's been fun. I mean, I've only had a good experience over there for sure," Zadorov said.

Despite the playful tone, his comments may not sit well with the passionate Oilers faithful, who take immense pride in their team and city.

Nikita Zadorov's observations stem from his experiences playing against Edmonton both in his current role with the Vancouver Canucks and previously with the Calgary Flames. Having participated in numerous matchups at Rogers Arena, he's familiar with the intensity of Oilers supporters firsthand.

Before donning the Canucks jersey, Zadorov played for the Flames from 2021 to 2023, including their playoff series against the Oilers in 2022. Despite his efforts, the Flames fell short, succumbing to Edmonton in the second round. In this year's series, Zadorov has emerged as a notable figure, contributing significantly with two-point performances in each of the first two games.

As Game 3 approaches, all eyes will be on Nikita Zadorov, both for his defensive skills and his ability to handle the reaction from Edmonton's passionate fanbase.

Nikita Zadorov scores, but Oilers prevail in overtime

In a thrilling matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers managed to even the series 1-1, with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Leon Draisaitl's performance was particularly impressive considering his uncertain status earlier due to injury concerns.

The Canucks put up a strong fight, with goals from Nikita Zadorov, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser, but ultimately fell short in overtime. Vancouver's Arturs Silovs made 27 saves, keeping the Canucks in contention throughout the game. Despite the loss, Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes emphasized the team's focus on remaining level-headed and looking ahead to the next game.

“We’re not going to get too high or too low, For the most part, we played a pretty solid game and now we just look forward to Edmonton,” Hughes said.

Throughout the game, momentum swung back and forth, with both teams capitalizing on power play opportunities. However, Edmonton's power play unit, led by McDavid and Draisaitl, proved effective in the end.