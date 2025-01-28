The rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller has passed its breaking point. Vancouver's two best forwards can no longer remain on the same roster, and until one of the two is moved, the distractions will remain.

The entire situation has been very public and it is surprising how much information has been leaked around the NHL. For months the hockey world has known that the Pettersson-Miller saga is causing issues and that the Canucks want to trade one or both.

This has placed immense pressure on general manager Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford. The proposals they have gotten have been disappointing due to the team's lack of leverage.

Trending

Rutherford did an interview with the Globe and Mail, which was published on Tuesday morning. He made some eye-opening comments on what's going on in Vancouver.

"It certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together," Rutherford said.

He was then specifically asked about the reports of locker room distractions involving Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Here's how he responded.

"Yes, yup," Rutherford added.

Expand Tweet

This situation just continues to get worse for the Vancouver Canucks. They may need to bite the bullet and make a trade as addition by subtraction because the status quo is destroying their 2024-25 season.

The Carolina Hurricanes were a suitor for both Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

Before Mikko Rantanen, the Carolina Hurricanes were believed to be interested in Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. The Hurricanes provided a package to ship out Martin Necas for Elias Pettersson. Carolina ultimately decided that Rantanen was the better player and made the blockbuster move to acquire the Finnish superstar. You can't argue with them for that.

This leaves the Canucks with one less suitor for both Pettersson and Miller. Carolina appeared to be one of the few teams in on Miller, while Pettersson's market is more robust as he's five years younger.

Rutherford and Allvin find themselves in an unprecedented position. With the Hurricanes no longer an option, the New York Rangers feel like the frontrunner for Miller. At the same time, it's been reported that the Buffalo Sabres are making a push for Elias Pettersson. We'll have to continue to wait and see where this all goes.

The Canucks tumultuous season continues on Wednesday in Nashville against the Predators. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Bridgestone Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback