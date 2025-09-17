  • home icon
Canucks President Jim Rutherford drops bold take on Elias Pettersson ahead of training camp

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 17, 2025 20:22 GMT
NHL: Utah at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Canucks President Jim Rutherford drops bold take on Elias Pettersson ahead of training camp - Source: Imagn

Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford made his thoughts clear on the current status of star center Elias Pettersson.

Rutherford spoke as the Canucks’ training camp is set to open, referring to the hard work and preparation Pettersson exerted this summer.

Canucks play-by-play voice Brendan Batchelor quoted Rutherford:

“I know he put the work in. We also know he didn't a year ago. Success comes from preparation, and I believe all of our players, especially Petey, has worked hard this summer. The test starts tomorrow.”
The Canucks will officially open camp on Wednesday, with Elias Pettersson being under the microscope. The 26-year-old will head into the 2025-26 season after a down year last season. He scored 15 goals and 45 points in just 64 games. That total was a significant drop from his 89-point season in 2023-24 and his career-high 102-point campaign in 2022-23.

This offseason, Elias Pettersson reportedly put on extra weight in the gym. He also made an extra effort to maintain his conditioning in order to hit training camp in top physical condition. That situation has prompted fans to expect big things from the Canucks’ top-line center.

The club missed the playoffs last season but hopes to return under the direction of new coach Adam Foote.

Elias Pettersson bulked up during the summer

Pettersson&#039;s hardworking offseason will hopefully translate into a bounce-back season - Source: Imagn
Pettersson's hardworking offseason will hopefully translate into a bounce-back season - Source: Imagn

After a year to forget, Elias Pettersson hit the gym this summer in preparation for another challenging season.

In addition to tying the knot, Pettersson revealed that he put on approximately 13 pounds of lean muscle over the summer break. The comments came during Monday’s team charity golf tournament.

Sportsnet caught up with the Swedish star, quoting him as follows:

“Obviously, I feel good. It's been a long summer, so I just tried to add some muscles and be ready to be myself again out there. And I feel confidence that I will. I had a long summer of training, so it’s been good.”
The optimism will be crucial as Pettersson is one of the Canucks’ most trusted leaders. He’s well aware of his past struggles. He addressed the situation by declaring:

“Yeah, I mean, that's in the past. We can all learn from it. I’m just looking forward, excited for this year. Take it from there.”

The Canucks hope that Pettersson has learned the lessons he needs to move forward and return to playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
