Canucks president Jim Rutherford reveals not getting hold of captain Quinn Hughes after Rick Tocchet's decision: "Hope he is playing golf"

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford has been unable to get a hold of the team's captain, Quinn Hughes. It's an important time for the franchise, as they failed to retain Rick Tocchet.

Ad

The coach reportedly declined a deal that would've made him one of the league's highest-paid coaches. Instead, he's taking his chances on the open market, and Rutherford wanted to talk with his star player about it.

"I hope he's playing golf because he usually returns my calls right away, and I called within half an hour of talking to Rick, and he hasn't called me back," Rutherford said on Wednesday, via BarDown.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was then revealed on Instagram that Hughes was at Madison Square Garden for the Detroit Pistons-New York Knicks playoff matchup on Tuesday. The Pistons got the better of the Knicks to force a Game 6 on Thursday.

There has been no word on Wednesday whether or not Rutherford and Hughes spoke about Tocchet's shocking decision. The Athletic previously reported that the questions about Hughes' future likely played a role in Tocchet's decision.

Ad

Jim Rutherford opens up on shocking Rick Tocchet decision

Rick Tocchet declined a lucrative contract offer to remain with the Vancouver Canucks. He spent some time with management and ownership discussing how to best attack the future.

Rick Tocchet declined Jim Rutherford's offer (Imagn)

Canucks president Jim Rutherford talked about Tocchet's surprising choice.

Ad

"After a very long and thorough process, unfortunately Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks," Rutherford said on Tuesday, via ESPN. 'This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick's decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him but at the end of the day, Rick felt he needed a change."

Ad

The Canucks became the eighth team with a coaching vacancy, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Many of the other seven are expected to show interest in Tocchet's services.

Rutherford thinks that Tocchet "may have his mind somewhere else" and said that everyone did "a good job coaching this team this year" despite all the issues with J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and the Canucks' loss of form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama