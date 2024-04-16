Canucks’ Quinn Hughes to appear in Amazon’s bend-the-scenes series documentary

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is a world-class hockey player. Now, he will be known as a film star.

An Amazon documentary will feature the Vancouver star, among other players, as part of a film showcasing players during this year’s playoffs.

It was reported earlier this year that Amazon would produce a series featuring stars throughout the year. Given Hughes’ popularity and marketability, he has been selected among the players in the series.

Amazon has a track record of producing feature documentaries on players and teams. For example, Amazon created an in-depth look at the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2020 bubble playoffs.

This time around, the cameras and crew will have free rein to capture hockey’s most exciting season in full detail, giving fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.

Cameras were seen at today’s practice, with the crew confirming that Hughes was on their radar. The crew looks to capture Hughes at various facets of his preparation and performance.

If the Canucks can make a long postseason run, Quinn Hughes should give the film producers plenty of material to work with.

The documentary aims to highlight what makes Hughes a top contender for this year's Norris Trophy. In addition, the film will provide fans with an inside look at their team's captain's life off the ice. It's like having an all-access pass to one of the game's biggest names.

The series is expected to be released this fall. It’s a must-watch for hockey fans all over, not just Vancouver fans looking to see Quinn Hughes like never before.

Quinn Hughes leads by example

Hughes is a leader on the ice in every way. He’s the leader on the scoresheet. He’s also a leader, by example. When the Canucks have struggled, he steps up.

Teammate Connor Garland told Sportsnet what Hughes meant to the team:

"Whenever he plays, the ice is tilted in our favor."

Garland would go on to describe Hughes’ leadership beyond the ice:

"He’s the guy who can drive our team… Quinn does it on a consistent basis."

Indeed, consistency has been Hughes’ hallmark since earning a full-time role on the team. He took over the team's captaincy following Bo Horvat's trade last season and has lived up to the role.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the entire club will need to step up. The Canucks will face the Nashville Predators, one of the league’s hottest teams since the All-Star Break.

The predators are hungry and want nothing more than to upset the canucks. But Quinn Hughes and his team will have to put a stop to it. Hughes should bring more than just his A-game to the playoffs.

Vancouver has two games left on the schedule. They face the Calgary Flames tomorrow night and the Winnipeg Jets to close the season. Both matchups should help Vancouver cement its game plan before the postseason starts.

