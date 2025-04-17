As the Vancouver Canucks' season winds down, star defenseman Quinn Hughes openly expressed his disappointment with the team's performances this year. Following a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Hughes' frustration was palpable.

The Canucks, who won the Pacific Division title last season, finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 38-30-14 record and fifth place in their division.

After the game, Hughes said:

"Yeah, it's just been such a disappointing year that it's kind of like just not even to look ahead to anything. Just go home, enjoy myself and probably put my phone away and then see what happens."

With 76 points in 68 games, Hughes ranks third among all defencemen this season. He is the Canucks’ top scorer with a 26-point lead over second place Brock Boeser.

"I'm a competitive guy, so coming in the year I knew that was something that I knew the number for sure that I need to get to and in my mind there's, you know, no reason I shoudn't get there... I try best, it's been a long year, whether it was today or whenever it happens." Hughes added.

Pius Suter scored the only goal for Vancouver, while Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo combined for 25 saves in goal.

Victor Olofsson, Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Cole Schwindt scored for Vegas, while Akira Schmid had 16 saves.

Game recap: Canucks 4-1 loss against Vegas

Pius Suter scored on rebound near the crease at 8:23 of the first period for the Canucks to take the lead.

Olofsson pulled Vegas even late in the second, wiring a one-timer from the left circle off a pass off the boards from William Karlsson that beat Lankinen glove-side.

Dorofeyev scored on a shot from the left circle past Tolopilo’s glove to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 7:59 of the third.

Eichel added to the lead at 10:45, redirecting Hutton’s point shot in the low slot to make it 3-1. Schwindt finished with an empty-net goal at 18:28 for a 4-1 final.

Following the game, HC Rick Tocchet shared his thoughts:

“You got to learn from adversity. Look at a team like Vegas, that's what you strive for. They wear you down, heavy on pucks, things like that. Use that as motivation. To win in this league, you got to go through pitfalls.” HC Rick Tocchet said.

While the Golden Nights will look to start their quest for a Stanley Cup, the Canucks have some soul searching to do.

