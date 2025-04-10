Canucks' Quinn Hughes gets 100% real about feeling "obligated" to help franchise achieve Stanley Cup success

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes got honest about feeling "obligated" to help the franchise achieve Stanley Cup success.
The Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention, with their fate sealed after the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 8-7 in overtime on Wednesday.
During an interview with Sportsnet, Hughes expressed that the duty of being the team captain weighs heavily on him, as he wants to accomplish something significant with the Canucks.
“This team named me captain, and I feel obligated to be a successful team here,” Hughes told Sportsnet. “That weighs heavily on me. I want to do something here.
Quinn Hughes acknowledged that one person alone can't make the organization successful, but he still feels obliged, considering the trust the Canucks have placed in him.
Hughes admitted that this year has been difficult and is determined to find a way to set the team up for real success and eventually win a Stanley Cup.
"I definitely feel obligated, where that weighs heavy on my mind that they entrusted me with that. This year has been hard, and I want to find a way to put us in a situation where we can be really successful and ultimately win (a Stanley Cup).
"I appreciate the fans and the fact that there's never been a Cup in Vancouver. I definitely think about that quite a bit, as well," Hughes added.
The Canucks' season has been nothing sort of dramatic, with injuries to key players significantly impacting their playoff pursuit after starting with high hopes. Despite the challenges, Quinn Hughes remains confident in his teammates and coach Rick Tocchet.
What's next for Quinn Hughes and the Canucks?
The Vancouver Canucks are fourth in the Western Conference Wild Card. With four games left in their schedule, the Canucks could collect a maximum of 93 points.
However, the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues hold an advantage in regulation wins, giving both the tiebreaker edge over Vancouver. It marked the fourth time the Canucks will miss the playoffs in the last five years.
Last year, they made it to the playoffs after finishing atop the Pacific Division. The Canucks were eventually eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in Round 2.
