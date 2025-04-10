Defenseman Quinn Hughes made it clear he wants Rick Tocchet to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season. Tocchet is currently under contract through 2024-25, with an option for 2025-26, but there have been no formal extension talks yet.

The Canucks kept their playoff hopes alive with a wild 6-5 OT comeback win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, erasing a three-goal deficit in the final minute. They’re now six points out of the final Wild Card spot.

With injuries to key players like Elias Pettersson,Filip Chytil and Tyler Myers this season, Tocchet has helped keep the team competitive. Hughes praised the coach's structure and ability to give them a chance to win every night, even when outmatched due to injuries.

"I think just the way Rick coaches, how solid we are defensively and structured, he gives us the chance to win every night. At times [with injuries this season], we might have been a little outmatched. But I think he's a terrific coach." Hughes said via Sportsnet.ca.

The Canucks hold a club option on Tocchet for next season, but Hughes is hoping the team sorts out his contract situation soon.

“Obviously, I'd like to have him back. And I think he knows that,” he added.

Hughes has put up 74 points in 64 games to lead the Canucks in scoring by 25 points, despite missing time with multiple injuries himself. He further credited Tocchet for his individual growth and development:

“He's an amazing coach. You look at me individually and my game, he's been amazing for me — amazing for a lot of guys. He's just a great person, first of all."

Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award last season and Hughes believes he's been even better this year.

Quinn Hughes' plans for Canucks next season

The Orlando, Florida native believes that with the coaching staff, including Rick Tocchet and Adam Foote, the team can achieve great success in the upcoming season.

“Structuring how we are defensively, if we add another player or two and have some guys within our group play better next year than they did this past season, I think we can be a really, really successful team,” Hughes said.

He also praised the Canucks' goaltending tandem as potentially the best in the league. Overall, Quinn Hughes is confident about the team’s future next season, with Rick Tocchet at the helm.

