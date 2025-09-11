Quinn Hughes shared his thoughts about re-signing with the Vancouver Canucks ahead of 2027 free agency.

Ad

With two years left on his six-year, $47.1 million deal, Hughes will be eligible to sign an extension with the Canucks next summer. But when asked about the possibility of signing with the team, Hughes stopped short of giving a clear answer.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Hughes reflected positively on his time in Vancouver, saying:

“I mean, I’ve really enjoyed Vancouver. I’m very thankful. When I came to Vancouver, I don't think I even thought I was gonna become what I’ve become.

Ad

Trending

"That’s happened because of the people in Vancouver — management, coaching. I’ve had great relationships with (coaches) Bruce (Boudreau) and Rick (Tocchet),”

Hughes credited the Canucks management for trusting him with a major role over the past few seasons. Looking ahead, he called last year:

"A failure, and I want to propel my game even further and propel my teammates even further. See what we can do.”

Ad

When it comes to his future, Hughes explained that any decision on an extension will depend heavily on how the team performs in 2025–26. He made it clear that his answer will come through his actions next summer.

The Canucks are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs, just one year after finishing first in the Pacific Division. They open their new campaign on Oct. 9 against the Calgary Flames.

Quinn Hughes responds to Jack’s comments about playing together

On Tuesday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Jack Hughes said that he would love the chance to play alongside his older brother, Quinn.

Ad

With Jack and Luke already in New Jersey, speculation quickly grew that the easiest path to a Hughes reunion would be Quinn joining the Devils once his contract with Vancouver expires in two years.

"Jack didn't bring it up, obviously, and I think that's the normal response. He's not going to say he doesn't want to play with me.We're very, very close, so it'd be really fun to play with him at some point. But he absolutely loves Jersey, and I'm doing my thing in Vancouver," Quinn said.

The storyline isn’t new. In April, Canucks president Jim Rutherford said that the organization would do everything possible to keep Quinn but acknowledged the defenseman previously mentioning wanting to play with his brothers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama