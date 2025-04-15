Canucks' Quinn Hughes "very honoured" after tying Alex Edler's franchise record for most points by a defenceman 

Quinn Hughes tied a big record for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. He now has 409 career points as a defenceman. That number ties him with Alex Edler for the most in franchise history. Hughes got an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s overtime goal against the San Jose Sharks.

Speaking with rinkside reporter Olivia McDonald after the overtime winner, Hughes talked about tying Edler.

“I was lucky enough to watch Edler break it," Hughes said. "I think it was my first career game when he did. Very honoured. It’s been a blessing to play here.”

Hughes reached the record in only 432 games, whereas Edler needed 925 games to get to the same number. Hughes can break the record in the final regular game of the season on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The top five list for most points by a defenceman for the Canucks includes Mattias Ohlund, Jyrki Lumme and Dennis Kearns.

Player Games Played Goals Assists Points Alexander Edler 925 99 310 409 Quinn Hughes 432 59 350 409 Mattias Ohlund 770 93 232 325 Jyrki Lumme 579 83 238 321 Dennis Kearns 677 31 290 321

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has registered 76 points through 16 goals and 60 assists in 68 games this season. His 76 points rank third among defensemen in points this season, behind Cale Makar (92 points) and Zach Werenski (78 points). He has also averaged more than 25 minutes per game and has stayed consistent on both offense and defense with his two-way play.

Hughes was picked No. 7 overall by Vancouver in 2018. He became team captain before the 2023-24 season. Last season, Hughes had 92 points through 17 goals and 75 assists, which was his career-best with a rating of +38. This season, the Canucks finished with a 38-29-14 record, missing the playoffs after making it to the second round last season.

Quinn Hughes talks about Canucks win over Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks made a third-period comeback to secure their overtime win against the Sharks at Rogers Arena. Hughes talked postgame about the win and mentioned the new faces in the lineup.

"I think we just got a lot of new faces and trying to build something for the next couple of years. So, these games are important," Hughes said.

The Sharks scored first in the second period when Macklin Celebrini shot from the face-off dot and scored short side over Tolopilo’s glove. It was Celebrini’s 25th goal and 63rd point of the season. The Canucks tied the game in the third period. Linus Karlsson scored by chipping in a rebound near the crease.

The game went to overtime with the score 1-1 and Jake DeBrusk scored with only 18 seconds left in overtime.

