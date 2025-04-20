Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke openly about Elias Pettersson’s poor season. Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million deal in March last year, but his performance dipped badly.

He scored only 45 points in 64 games, and deserved part blame for Canucks poor offense. This was his lowest total outside the COVID-shortened season. And when it looked like he was finally returning to form, he missed the final 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Tocchet said Pettersson needs to prepare better to reach the next level.

“You know, there's a lot of expectations on him," Tocchet said, (via Sportsnet). "There's a lot of pressure on him. And to deal with pressure . . . you ask the best players in the world and, you know, they prepare every day. I think he's trying to evolve to that level. Is he there yet? No. Are we here to help him? Absolutely. Is his teammates here to help him? Absolutely.

"I'm going to be quite frank with you guys, I said, 'You know, we've got to meet at the 50-yard line. I'm here, but I'm not going to go (75 yards) and make you just walk 25 yards. You've got to meet us halfway.' And he knows that, and we'll see where it goes."

Tocchet believes Pettersson’s training habits need to change.

"I’m not sure he can train the same way," Tocchet said. " … to be honest with you that’s got to change."

Elias Pettersson's fued, comeback, and message to Canucks fans

Elias Pettersson’s season was not helped by off-ice issues.

He had a rift with teammate J.T. Miller and it was later confirmed by Canucks president Jim Rutherford in January. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers a little later. The Canucks hoped Pettersson would improve after that. He did go on a short six-game point streak before his injury, but the Canucks fell short of making it ot the playoffs.

Despite the struggles, Pettersson thanked fans during the final home game.

“You guys always show up,” Pettersson said to the crowd at Rogers Arena. "It’s a true blessing playing here, I’m really grateful being here and we truly appreciate all of your guys support."

Now, Vancouver will strengthen their lineup in the offseason, but they expect Elias Pettersson to bounce back next season.

