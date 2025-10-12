  • home icon
  • Canucks stars name Oilers as their ‘biggest rivals’ while Evander Kane sneaks in sweetest message for $38,500,000 ex-teammate

Canucks stars name Oilers as their ‘biggest rivals’ while Evander Kane sneaks in sweetest message for $38,500,000 ex-teammate

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 12, 2025 19:30 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Evander Kane names Edmonton Oilers as rival, leaves voicemail for former teammate Zach Hyman (image credit: IMAGN)

Vancouver Canucks players named their biggest rivals on Saturday, including their newly acquired forward, Evander Kane. In a video posted by Sportsnet on X, most of them agreed it was the Edmonton Oilers.

"I would say Edmonton," Kiefer Sherwood said.

Elias Pettersson, Marcus Pettersson, Conor Garland and Brock Boeser also said the Oilers. Kane, a former Edmonton winger, joined the conversation and agreed with them. He also called his former teammate, Zach Hyman.

"Zach Hyman, let's see if he picks up first," Kane said. "Nope. Yeah. What a ****** . I'm gonna try Hyman one more time, which, to be honest, I don't know why I'm calling and wishing him good luck."
When Hyman did not answer, Kane left a voicemail wishing him well. He ended the message saying he missed Hyman and hoped they could share a hug on the ice.

"Hey, Zach, Its Evander calling," Kane said. :I just wanted to tell you that I miss you, buddy. Um, I was just sitting here with the kids and I started crying because I was just thinking about all our plane rides together.
"Just wanted to wish you the best of luck this year, buddy. And maybe we can share a hug on the ice later this year. Okay, take care buddy. Give me a call back later please, OK? Really miss you. Bye!"
Kane and Hyman were teammates from 2022 to 2025. Kane joined the Oilers in January 2022, and Hyman, signed to a seven-year $38.5 million contract, was already with the team. They often played on the same line and were important players in Edmonton’s playoff runs in 2024 and 2025.

Evander Kane comments on his former teammates

Evander Kane and Zach Hyman built a strong bond; however, Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in June. Their friendship adds another layer to the Canucks and Oilers rivalry.

Kane posted a message on X.

"I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange," Kane tweeted on June 25. "To my teammates, thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys.”
Hyman is still with the Oilers and will help the team bounce back from consecutive Stanley Cup finals losses. Kane has often praised Hyman’s style of play, including in the 2025 playoffs after he got injured.

"He’s physical. He can score," Kane said in June, via Athlon Sports. "And not only does he score, he scores big goals, you know, he scores at clutch times, which obviously is a great asset to any team."

The two are no longer teammates but have a lot of respect for each other.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
