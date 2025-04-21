Canucks' Thatcher Demko makes his thoughts extremely clear on potential contract extension

Thatcher Demko is entering the final year of his contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Once the new league year begins following the playoffs next year, Demko will become a free agent. He is open to remaining with the Canucks, though.

He's been with the team since he began his career in 2017-18. He has yet to play for a single other team, and he's not necessarily interested in doing so at this stage of his career.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Canuck," Demko said on Saturday (h/t Canucks Army). "Since day one, I’ve wanted to be here. I was drafted here. I’d like to get an extension done and stay here. That’s something that Patrik [Allvin] and my agent will start talking about.”

Thatcher Demko spoke on Kevin Lankinen (Imagn)

While those two hash things out, Demko isn't going to get too involved with negotiations. His focus remains on getting back to top form, and he'll let the contract sort itself out.

“I’ll let them focus on that," Demko said. "I’m focused on getting myself back to where I know I can be. Everything will play itself out.”

Demko will make $5 million this season and is 29. Unless the Canucks can come to an agreement and change that salary to something longer term, Demko will be on the open market in about a year.

Thatcher Demko opens up on star Canucks goalie

While Thatcher Demko is interested in coming back to the Vancouver Canucks, he knows he's not the only potentially high-paid goalie on the roster. The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5 million contract in February. It ends after the 2029-30 season.

“I think [Lankinen] deserved every dollar he got," Demko said. "He had a great season for us this year. He kept us alive through stretches of the season. He’s been a great goalie partner for me and I’ve really enjoyed working with him and having him around."

He acknowledged that Vancouver committed to his counterpart in net but said it doesn't change how he feels. Demko still wants to come back, and he thinks it would provide a good, healthy relationship in net that the Canucks would benefit from.

