Canucks' Thatcher Demko ruled out for remainder of 2024 NHL Playoffs: Reports

According to EP Rinkside's Sara Civian, Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023–24 playoff season.

After rumors that the Vancouver Canucks' No. 1 goalie wouldn't return until the conference finals at the earliest, it was revealed that Demko injured his knee towards the end of the 4-2 Game 1 win against the Nashville Predators.

Subsequently, Sara Civian shared that Demko's post-season campaign is over.

"I'm hearing that Thatcher Demko is done for the rest of the playoffs," Civian wrote on X.

Demko made 22 saves and posted a .917 save percentage in Game 1. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has played in five playoff games, posting a 4-3-1 record with an SV% of .974.

It's worth noting that the Canucks have not yet released an official statement regarding Demko's situation.

Canucks HC provides update on Thatcher Demko's status

Ahead of the Canucks' 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 on Tuesday, coach Rick Tocchet said that they were going to assess Demko that day.

He also clarified that it wasn't related to a previous injury, and that was all the information he had at the time (via NHL.com).

"We're going to evaluate him today on something," Tocchet said. "It wasn't the old injury and that's all I've really got for you guys."

There was uncertainty about whether the injury occurred during the game because Demko had skated the day before. Tocchet admitted he wasn't sure about the exact timeline of events, saying:

"It might have been (injured) in the game, but I'm not quite sure because he skated [Monday]," Tocchet said. "I don't know the exact timeline."

Demko was solid during the 2023-24 regular season. The 28-year-old netminder finished the campaign with a 35-14-2 record and posted a .918 SV% with a 2.45 GAA and five shutout wins in 51 games.

As things stand, Casey DeSmith is going to remain the preferred choice for the Canucks as we advance in the series. The seven-game Round 1 series between the Canucks and Nashville Predators is tied at 1-1, with Game 3 scheduled to take place on Friday.