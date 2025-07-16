Canucks' Tyler Myers gets 100% real about Elias Pettersson-J.T. Miller 'crazy' drama 

The Vancouver Canucks had a tough 2024-25 season, and part of the trouble came from inside the team. Forward Elias Pettersson and veteran J.T. Miller did not get along, and it affected the group. Tyler Myers, one of the team’s leaders, spoke about the issue on Wednesday's episode of "The Cam & Strick Podcast."
“It got pretty crazy just publicly last year, way more than what it was,” Myers said.
He said players still came to the rink and worked hard. He admitted there was tension, but nothing unusual for a hockey team.
“You just try and bridge the gap whenever needed,” Myers said.
The team tried to fix things between Miller and Pettersson, but it didn’t work. In January, Vancouver traded Miller to the New York Rangers. The trade ended Miller’s six-year stay with the Canucks.
Miller, drafted by the Rangers in 2011, had 22 goals and 48 assists last season. He played 40 games before being traded. He had strong numbers but was no longer a fit in Vancouver’s dressing room.
After Miller left, Elias Pettersson’s play improved. He had 10 points in 11 games before a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 45 points in 64 games. It was one of the lowest point totals of his career.
Vancouver gave Pettersson the space he needed to lead. Myers said the locker room handled the situation calmly. He added that every team has different personalities and some clashes are normal.
“It wasn’t something that the guys were freaking out about,” Myers said. “You just handle those things in stride. It doesn’t need to be anything crazy.”
Elias Pettersson admitted that pressure and injury affected his 2024-25 season
On July 9, Elias Pettersson spoke to NHL.com and shared more details about his year. He said his mindset was off at the start of the season.
“Maybe it was that early in the season I had the wrong attitude,” Pettersson said. “I thought, 'Now I've signed a big contract, and now I have to do more,' instead of just being myself.”
He also said a knee injury last summer hurt his training.
"I had a knee injury last summer and that hindered a lot of my training," he added.
Elias Pettersson said he tried to do too much after signing a new contract. Instead of playing his game, he put extra pressure on himself.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama