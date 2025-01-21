Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers shared his thoughts on his cross-checking to the face incident involving Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard.

Following a telephone hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon that Myers would receive a three-game suspension.

The suspension stems from a cross-check to the opponent's head that Myers delivered in the final moments of Saturday's game at Rogers Arena, which the Canucks won 3-2.

Tyler Myers addressed the media regarding the hearing with the NHL following his cross-checking incident with Evan Bouchard. When asked about the length of the hearing, he noted that it was brief.

"Not long, it was a quick call. Find out later today, I think they still had to do the other one. So, yeah, wait and see," Myers said.

The Canucks defenseman clarified that he never intended to strike Bouchard in the face, asserting that he had never cross-checked anyone in that manner throughout his career.

"Not a lot. I mean things, you know, things were getting heated there at the end. I'm not ignorant to the fact of how it looks in real time. But if you slow it down, I did start lower, and as he started to bring his hands up, it kind of redirected my stick little higher. I know how it looks," he said.

"I never intended to hit him in the face. I've never cross checked anyone in the face of my whole career. So, I mean, I was talking to him at the red line after seemed to be okay. So yeah I don't want to hit a guy in the face like that. And it was unfortunate that it ended up that way, and glad he's okay," Myers added.

Tyler Myers has accumulated 13 points through two goals and 11 assists in 45 games for the Canucks this season.

Tyler Myers and Connor McDavid face suspensions

Apart from Tyler Myers, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has also received a three-game suspension for his cross-checking incident involving Conor Garland.

The incident occurred after Carland had tied up McDavid, leading to a brief wrestling contest on the ice. The DPOs released a video detailing their decision, highlighting Garland's action in restraining McDavid.

In response, McDavid retaliated with a gloved punch before breaking free. He then turned to face Garland and drew his stick back with both hands, intentionally striking Garland in the head with significant force.

