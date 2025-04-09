Capitals' Alex Ovechkin opens up on breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record

After 20 seasons, Alex Ovechkin now stands tall atop the NHL's all-time goals scored tally. He went one above the legendary Wayne Gretzky on Sunday in a Washington Capitals loss, two days after he tied Gretzky's long-standing record (894) on Friday (Apr. 4)
Now that his name is in the history books, Ovechkin can finally reflect on it being his record. It was often considered the longest of long shots and ultimately took nearly 20 years.
The Washington Capitals star spoke on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
"(Wayne Gretzky) He's a great one. He's a tremendous, he was the best player in hockey history. And you know, to have support from him. It was, it's tremendous. It's such a big honor for me to know Him, to have a dinner with him, and obviously, to break his record. And he was there, his family was there," Ovechkin said. (1:30 onwards)
The "Great Eight" rewrote NHL history with a second-period goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday. He brought the Capitals to within one, but they ultimately fell 4-1.
The forward added that it was the most significant moment of his life and he still "can't believe it." He also noted that it was a "tremendous" honor to take the record from former New York Rangers star Gretzky.
Alex Ovechkin didn't think he'd break the record
By now, Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky's record. That was something, even coming into the season, that the longtime veteran did not think was remotely possible.
He said via FOX News:
"Even before this year, at 39 years old, I’d have to score 42 goals. In this league, in this hockey game right now, it’s hard to do. Like I always said, without my teammates, without my family, without all the support, we would never have reached that milestone."
With a leg injury keeping him out for several weeks, the journey to goal #895 for the "Great Eight" is nothing short of impressive.
"Honestly, I never thought it could happen," Ovechkin added. "This is such a great moment for myself, for the Capitals organization, for hockey, for my teammates, for my family, friends and fans all over the world."
The Washington Capitals - the top seed in the Metropolitan Division - are headed into the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama