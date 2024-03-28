Capitals' Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, out indefinitely as playoffs loom

Washington Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear has entered the NHL and NHL Players' Association's joint player assistance program. Bear will be away from the team indefinitely while receiving care from the program.

The statement released on Wednesday by the NHL and NHLPA did not specify the reasons for Bear seeking help through the joint assistance program.

Players can request counseling, treatment and other support for a wide range of issues, including substance abuse, mental health and emotional well-being.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old Bear is in his first season with the Capitals after signing as a free agent on Dec 28 to a two-year deal. He has played in 24 matches this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Bear's absence comes at a critical time for Washington, as they compete for a playoff spot. He had been a regular on the Capitals' blue line until entering the assistance program.

Ethan Bear will be eligible to return after being cleared by the program administrators.

The defenseman previously played for the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks over his five NHL seasons. He signed with Washington as a free agent following shoulder surgery that sidelined him at the beginning of this year.

The Capitals brought back defenseman Vincent Iorio and winger Matthew Phillips following the news that Bear was out. Moreover, Tom Wilson still has three games left on his suspension.

Ethan Bear is the fifth NHL player to enter the assistance program this season, following Patrik Laine, Samuel Girard, Valeri Nichushkin and former teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Capitals (36-26-9) next face the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-22-9) on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Ethan Bear's Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

The Maple Leafs have won 34 out of 57 games as the favorites this season. They have a 12-6 record when odds are less than -185, giving them a 64.9% chance of winning this match.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the Capitals have been considered underdogs in 53 games and caused upsets in 22. Washington has an 11-12 record this season with odds of +153 or greater, giving them a 38.5% chance of winning this game.