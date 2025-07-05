Capitals GM Chris Patrick admits to failed 'big' swing in free agency amid Nikolaj Ehlers links - "It didn’t go our way"

Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick has admitted that the team tried to make a big move in free agency. But it didn’t work out.
The Capitals finished the regular season with 51 wins and 111 points, but they struggled to score in round 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. They lost to the Canes in five games, which included a 4-0 shutout loss.
So it was clear the team needed offensive help despite having the League's leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin. And that's probably why they pursued Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. But the 29-year-old ended up in Carolina after the dust settled.
Speaking to the media, Patrick adressed his failed plans. However, he seemed happy to re-sign players like Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren.
“Some big names...would have been interesting..., (but) they stayed with their current teams," Patrick said. "We looked to try and do something big and it didn’t go our way.
"But I’m excited — we did a lot of our free agency work in the season, re-signing guys like Chychrun, Dowd, Logan and Chucky. And bringing Beau back is huge for our group."
Patrick didn’t name the player, but it was a clear hint at Nikolaj Ehlers.
"It didn’t come down to the money or the offer or the term or any of that. It was a player picking what he thought was the best situation, both on and off the ice. Totally respect a guy taking his time to make the right decision for himself," the GM added.
Patrick said the team will now explore trade options, and the goal is to look for offensive help. The Capitals have about $5 million in cap space.
Nikolaj Ehlers chose Carolina
Nikolaj Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He said that leaving Winnipeg was emotional after spending 10 seasons with the Jets. He thanked the team for helping him reach the NHL. He shared that the people in the organization became like family to him.
"Very emotional. Obviously, I am very excited to join the Canes’ organization," Ehlers said. "But at the same time, I’m sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player."
Ehlers said the decision had nothing to do with any problems in Winnipeg. He simply wanted a change after 10 years. Additionally, he believes his speed and playing style would fit well in Carolina.
