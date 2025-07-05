Capitals GM Chris Patrick admits to failed 'big' swing in free agency amid Nikolaj Ehlers links - "It didn’t go our way"

Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick has admitted that the team tried to make a big move in free agency. But it didn’t work out.

Ad

The Capitals finished the regular season with 51 wins and 111 points, but they struggled to score in round 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. They lost to the Canes in five games, which included a 4-0 shutout loss.

So it was clear the team needed offensive help despite having the League's leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin. And that's probably why they pursued Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. But the 29-year-old ended up in Carolina after the dust settled.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media, Patrick adressed his failed plans. However, he seemed happy to re-sign players like Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren.

“Some big names...would have been interesting..., (but) they stayed with their current teams," Patrick said. "We looked to try and do something big and it didn’t go our way.

"But I’m excited — we did a lot of our free agency work in the season, re-signing guys like Chychrun, Dowd, Logan and Chucky. And bringing Beau back is huge for our group."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick didn’t name the player, but it was a clear hint at Nikolaj Ehlers.

"It didn’t come down to the money or the offer or the term or any of that. It was a player picking what he thought was the best situation, both on and off the ice. Totally respect a guy taking his time to make the right decision for himself," the GM added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick said the team will now explore trade options, and the goal is to look for offensive help. The Capitals have about $5 million in cap space.

Nikolaj Ehlers chose Carolina

Nikolaj Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He said that leaving Winnipeg was emotional after spending 10 seasons with the Jets. He thanked the team for helping him reach the NHL. He shared that the people in the organization became like family to him.

Ad

"Very emotional. Obviously, I am very excited to join the Canes’ organization," Ehlers said. "But at the same time, I’m sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player."

Ehlers said the decision had nothing to do with any problems in Winnipeg. He simply wanted a change after 10 years. Additionally, he believes his speed and playing style would fit well in Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama