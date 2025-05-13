Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery shared his thoughts following the team's 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4, putting the Caps on the verge of elimination.

Ad

After the game, Carbery noted that the team is creating opportunities but struggling with execution and playmaking. He acknowledged that mistakes were being made, which the Hurricanes capitalized on.

"Yeah. I mean, that's pretty accurate. We're giving ourselves some opportunities. We're just not executing, making the play, whatever you want to call it, and making some mistakes, and they're capitalizing," Carbery said post-game.

Ad

Trending

"A little bit of guys that are in this situation for the first time. I was looking at it today—this is an experienced group. They've been through this. We're talking about the Carolina Hurricanes. Most of their guys, or their core guys, have been through this for seven years. Our guys will fight, just like they did tonight.

Ad

We're down 2–0. They reset. We fought right to the end. Doesn't work out, but I don't expect anything different. We've fought all year. I know the character of our group," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Capitals will hope to bounce back when Game 5 returns to Capital One Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes push Washington Capitals to the brink of elimination

On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. The Hurricanes are a win away from advancing to the conference semifinals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring for the Hurricanes after putting them ahead 1-0 at 10:24 into the first period. This was the lone goal scored in the opening period.

Seth Jarvis extended the Hurricanes' lead to 2-0 at 1:05 into the second period. Entering the final period, Jakob Chychrun cut the deficit to 2-1 after scoring at 5:18. Three minutes later, Taylor Hall restored the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1.

The Capitals capitalized on the power play with Alex Ovechkin scoring at 12:14 to make it 3-2. Sean Walker then restored Carolina's lead to 4-2 before Andrei Svechnikov's empty-net goal at 17:39 sealed the win for the Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama