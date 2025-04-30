Capitals' Logan Thompson sets his expectations from home crowd clear ahead of Game 5 against Canadiens

Logan Thompson and the Washington Capitals can finalize a second-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes with a win on Wednesday night.

The Capitals hold a 3-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens, with the chance to close it out in Game 5 back at Capital One Arena.

Washington won both Games 1 and 2 at home to begin the series and is hoping to feed off the momentum of their raucous crowd again on Wednesday.

Goaltender Logan Thompson spoke about their fans during his pregame media availability and what he expects from them in Game 5. The Washington Capitals shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"We just need [our fans] to bring the same energy. I think we saw in the first overtime game how excited the guys were and how much we built off it, so I think we need that for tonight," Thompson said.

Logan Thompson is in the final season of a three-year, $2,300,000 contract signed with Vegas in 2022. He signed a six-year, $35,100,000 extension with the Capitals in January to remain in Washington long-term.

Thompson has a tremendous first season as a Cap, posting a 31-6-6 regular-season record, with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Logan Thompson expects a big push from the Canadiens with their season on the line

Despite the 3-1 series deficit, Logan Thompson knows Montreal will give Washington all they can handle in Game 5.

Here was what he had to say, courtesy of the Washington Capitals on X.

"I grew up watching Marty St. Louis, he's not gonna let these guys go without a fight. We know what to expect, they're gonna come out real hard. We're gonna have to match it, and probably the first 10 minutes is gonna be the hardest," Thompson said.

After a major injury scare at the end of Game 3, Logan Thompson miraculously rebounded for a huge Game 4 win. The 28-year-old stopped 18 of 20 shots en route to victory in a hostile environment at the Bell Centre on Sunday night. While the quantity of saves doesn't stand out, he made several timely stops throughout the night, putting his team in a position to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Thompson will look to backstop the Capitals to a series-clinching win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

