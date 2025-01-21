Capitals' TJ Oshie pens strong message for Donald Trump haters after his viral 3-word statement causes social media stir

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie made headlines after expressing his support for President Donald Trump.

During Trump's second inauguration, Oshie posted a screenshot of the White House featuring the phrase "America is back" prominently displayed. His post, accompanied by the message "God Bless America," quickly garnered attention, drawing support as well as criticism from fans.

In response to the backlash, TJ Oshie took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his thoughts, emphasizing his love for America and all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. He wrote:

"That escalated quickly! To be clear I love America and Americans on both sides of the aisle and always will. Yeah even you in the negative comments you little stinkers. I choose to respect everyone until you prove me otherwise. If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet, it’s cool.

"Although I don’t see the honor in it and it seems silly. To the people worried about my daughters thank you for your concern. All four of my kids will grow up with Parents who support them, tell them they love them every day, teach them to be strong and above all to be good and kind people.

"P.S. For those throwing out jerseys … maybe just scrape off the name and number. Remember the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back. Love you guys today and always! God Bless America."

TJ Oshie met Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 to celebrate the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup victory.

Fans react to TJ Oshie's post

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to react to TJ Oshie's' post, sharing their thoughts and reactions.

One said:

TJ I love you, but you cannot say you support this man then be upset when people do not like it.

Another chimed in:

"Mad respect showing your support. Don’t listen to the haters."

"This makes me love you even more Oshbabe! I’m buying a SECOND 77 jersey," posted another fan.

"Oshie love that you aren’t backing down. Proud to support you and the rest of the Capitals!!!!" a third fan concluded.

TJ Oshie has been with the Washington Capitals for the last nine years. The 38-year-old has been on the Caps' long-term injured reserve due to a chronic back issue.

