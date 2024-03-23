Capitals' Tom Wilson will forfeit staggering six-figure sum during six-game suspension 

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson has found himself in the spotlight yet again, this time for a high-sticking incident during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has handed down a hefty punishment, suspending Wilson for six games.

According to NHL Insider Chris Johnston, Wilson would lose a whopping $161,458.32 in salary as a result of his six-game suspension. Wilson will be eligible to return to the lineup for the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 4, following his suspension.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Wilson’s average annual salary of $5,166,667 dictates the amount he will forfeit during his suspension.

The high-sticking incident occurred in the third period of Wednesday’s game when Wilson laid a hit on Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor along the boards.

Following the hit, Wilson swung his stick, striking Gregor across the face. The severity of the action was reflected in the on-ice penalty, as Wilson received a double minor for high-sticking. This led to an in-person hearing, which opened the possibility of a suspension of six games or longer.

Wilson’s history of disciplinary issues undoubtedly played a role in the length of his suspension. Despite this being his first suspension since March 2021, the NHL Department of Player Safety noted Wilson’s extensive disciplinary record.

All his career, Wilson has faced five suspensions and three fines, establishing a pattern of behavior.

It remains to be seen if Wilson exercises his right to appeal the suspension. If Wilson chooses to appeal, he could first appeal to Commissioner Gary Bettman.

However, given the length of his suspension, Wilson also has the option to appeal to a neutral arbitrator.

Capitals secured a 7-6 victory over the Hurricanes despite Tom Wilson's absence

Sonny Milano notched his debut NHL hat trick as the Capitals halted the Hurricanes' five-game win streak in a 7-6 shootout triumph, pivotal for playoff aspirations.

Alex Ovechkin's 846th career goal and a fired-up crowd set the stage. Milano described it as a "fun game."

John Carlson's early third-period goal fueled the comeback. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren's relief performance was critical. Jake Guentzel referred to the game as "weird."

When Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to his former arena, he earned a standing ovation.

The Capitals are keeping their postseason hopes alive despite missing crucial players such as Tom Wilson, who is serving a suspension.