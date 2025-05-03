Caps defenseman Jakob Chychrun's wife Olivia shares a look at how he 'channeled his inner Florida boy'

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s wife Olivia Ibrahim is a nutritional therapy practitioner. She often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle efforts on social media.

On Friday, Olivia shared a look at a countertop setup with fresh Florida oranges which Jakob ordered, a juicer and a mason jar of orange juice on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“Jakob channeling his inner Florida boy and ordering us Florida oranges to make fresh juice.”

via Instagram /@livsmethod

The second story featured her holding a full jar of the juice while their pet dog sniffed it and she captioned it her “new hyper fixation.” The third story displayed a close-up of an endive and fennel salad with shaved cheese and a creamy yellow dressing.

Other than being a social media influencer, Olivia is also a real estate agent at RE/MAX Central. She originally earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor, where she studied from 2016 to 2021.

Jakob Chychrun’s wife discovered a loophole in ‘organic’ products imported from China

Earlier this year, Olivia Ibrahim raised concerns about organic food labeling in the U.S. Olivia took to her Instagram stories to question how some imported products are certified as organic. She focused on food items from China sold under Whole Foods’ 365 Organic brand.

“Good morning to everybody except Whole Foods, who has been selling Organic 365, this brand. Check the back, everything I have from them, product of China, and then quality, okay this thing, Quality Assurance International, which is the company that certifies organic, isn't even allowed to work in China and audit Chinese farms,” she said in a video posted on her story.

Olivia explained that she checked the labels on several of these products and noticed they were marked as "product of China" but certified by Quality Assurance International (QAI). Olivia pointed out that QAI is not permitted to audit farms in China and raised doubts about how these items are verified as organic.

“So I have no idea if this product is organic to begin with, and then what, is it made in a lab? Like, what's going on, where is this growing? I have no idea, but this is legal, like I have, I'm so confused,” she added.

She also shared a screenshot from Wikipedia stating that Chinese laws reportedly block foreign companies from inspecting farms in the country. To support her point, Olivia posted pictures of food packaging and Amazon listings showing similar certifications. She questioned the reliability of these labels and how such products meet U.S. organic standards.

