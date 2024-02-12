Caps HC discloses why he benched Alex Ovechkin for OT despite 38 year-old's resurgence

Spencer Carbery, the Washington Capitals HC, addressed the decision to bench Alex Ovechkin in their 3-2 overtime defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Super Bowl Sunday.

After a slow start to the season, Alex Ovechkin appears to have found his form again. The 38-year-old veteran scored one of the team's goals in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver and has now scored in five consecutive games for the Capitals.

However, as Sunday's game approached overtime, Caps coach Spencer Carbery decided to bench Ovechkin for the 3-on-3 shift.

Washington's coach took on the responsibility of benching Ovi and acknowledged that he was trying to find a specific matchup situation but admitted that he could have done a better job (via The Hockey News):

"That's on me," Carbery said. "I'm trying to look for a specific matchup situation, and I got to do a better job there. I got to find a way to — there's just a couple of situations as that overtime is rolling. That's on me."

Carbery also acknowledged Ovi's recent resurgence and reckoned it as a positive aspect for the team:

"He's playing at a real high level, I feel like he's even skating a little bit more," Carbery said. "I feel like there's a little more jump in his step... it's a positive step, because we need him."

The Washington Capitals are sixth in the Metro Division with 54 points, six points off the wild card spot. They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

How has Alex Ovechkin fared this season?

Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals

Ovechkin has been with the Washington Capitals ever since they drafted him with the first overall pick in 2004.

The 38-year-old veteran is into his 19th season in the NHL. This season, Ovechkin has racked up 35 points through 12 goals and 23 assists and is on pace for 57 points (20 goals and 37 assists).

With 834 career goals under his belt, Alex Ovechkin is shy of 61 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals.