  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • Captain Auston Matthews addresses concerns of massive drop in Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive production

Captain Auston Matthews addresses concerns of massive drop in Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive production

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:48 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Auston Matthews addresses concerns of massive drop in Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive production. (Image Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews addressed concerns regarding the significant decline in the team's offensive production following their third consecutive loss, a 3-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been outscored 9-3 over these three games, showcasing an alarming lack of offensive firepower. The struggles have become a concerning trend that the Maple Leafs need to address quickly.

also-read-trending Trending

Matthews acknowledged that the team needs to improve their offensive strategies. He noted that while there are opportunities, the team must focus on executing better scoring chances.

"We can do a better job of getting on the inside. But, I mean, there's, there's opportunities there, just bearing down on sometimes that's, you know, that's the way it goes," said Matthews post-game.
"Sometimes you get in these periods of segments, you know, we're just, you're fighting it a little bit, the pucks not bouncing away. But, for us, it's just sticking with it. Continue to push ourselves to be better, and continue to create opportunities, and get more guys on the inside," he added.

youtube-cover

The defeat dropped the Toronto Maple Leafs (3019-2) to second place in the Atlantic Division with 62 points, just a point behind the Florida Panthers.

The Leafs will look to reclaim the top spot when they face the Edmonton Oilers (32-15-3) at Rogers Place on Saturday, with the puck drop set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

How the Minnesota Wild downed the Toronto Maple Leafs

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs hosted the Minnesota Wild (30-17-4) at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs dropped their third straight game.

Murat Khusnutdinov opened the scoring for the Wild, giving them the lead 7:07 into the first period. With less than five minutes remaining in the first, the Wild doubled their lead when Jared Spurgeon scored on the power play.

The second period went goalless. In the final period, William Nylander scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, the Leafs couldn't draw themselves back into the game, as that was the only goal they managed.

With less than a minute left in the final period, Marcus Foligno sealed the 3-1 victory for the Wild with an empty-net goal. Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves for the Wild, while Joseph Woll ended the night with 22 saves for the Leafs.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी