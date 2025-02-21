Captain Auston Matthews makes feelings known after Team USA's 4 Nations loss to Team Canada

Auston Matthews and Team USA lost 3-2 in overtime against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for Team USA and Matthews assisted both goals. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves but couldn't secure the win.

Matthews expressed pride in his team despite the loss.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m super proud of this group,” Matthews said. “I thought we battled our hearts out the whole tournament. Tonight, we had opportunities, and it didn’t happen, but I couldn’t be prouder of this group. I thought the whole tournament, everybody gave 100%.”

Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scored, while goalie Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

Before the game, Matthews was excited and spoke about playing at TD Garden as part of the home team.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve been on the other side of that building a couple of times before, but it’s one of the best away rinks, in my opinion. The atmosphere is always great, so I’m excited to be on the right side this time. It’s going to be rocking, and I know I’m going to start getting chills when I hear those USA chants.”

Things were looking great until McDavid's overtime goal at 8:18. Mitch Marner set up the play, leaving McDavid open to shoot past Hellebuyck.

"It's a great game. It's a great sport. And I hope we put on a good show these last couple days and gained some fans. Ultimately, you can't ask for a better show than that," McDavid said after the win.

The US has not won a best-on-best international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. This loss adds to that wait.

Team USA and Auston Matthews' performance in the 4 Nations

USA started strong with a 6-1 win over Finland on February 13. They defeated Canada 3-1 in the round-robin stage, shutting down Canada’s offense after Connor McDavid’s early goal. A 2-1 loss to Sweden followed, where Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk were out due to injuries. Despite that, Team USA secured a spot in the final.

Matthews scored three points in three games during the Four Nations Face-Off. He had two assists in the final. His plus-minus rating during the tournament was +1. He played more than 20 minutes per game. Matthews took only six shots throughout the event, indicating that he struggled.

