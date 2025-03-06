The Toronto Maple Leafs were beaten comprehensively in their opening game of an important road stretch. They lost 5–2 to the Vegas Golden Knights even with their two front men, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, on the scoresheet. There were certain signs of complacency, as Matthews hinted after the game.

The Leafs were slow from the start. The Knights pounded three goals in seven shots against goalie Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz replaced him in the first period. The misery continued, with Vegas scoring twice to take a 5–0 lead in the second period.

Matthews and Marner salvaged two consolation goals. The former scored with just a little less than two minutes left in the second period on a power play. This was Matthews' 11th straight game with at least a point. Marner's goal came at 13:27 in the third period off a wrist shot that beat Knights goalie Adin Hill. The team couldn't complete the comeback against a resolute Vegas defense.

Later, Matthews was asked if there were any takeaways from the game.

"Not really. I don't think. It's pretty, pretty bad game overall. I would say, from the start, like I said, I don't think we were ... Maybe we're just hoping for an easy game, and we weren't ready to go out there and really just grind and compete against a good team that plays hard," Matthews said. "So, yeah, I don't know how much we can take away from this game."

This was the Leafs' first regulation loss in seven games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They have 79 points from 62 games, an identical record they share with defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers.

Leafs interested in signing Mikko Rantanen, per Elliotte Friedman

The Toronto Maple Leafs' big four, Matthews, Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, scored for them on Wednesday. Toronto needs to add depth players to support its top stars.

As per insider Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are contenders for Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen. The Finnish forward was traded to the Canes from the Colorado Avalanche but is currently projected to undergo a trade as he hasn't given any clear indication whether he will re-sign with the team when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

"I think that's actively going on now," Friedman said. "I think you are onto something with the Kings. I do believe they're one of the teams that has looked at it. I think some of the other teams that have looked at it are Dallas and Toronto.

We'll see where it goes. But the conversations are on and and the Hurricanes are definitely canvassing teams and checking to see what the market is."

The Leafs have been hunting for a center behind Matthews and Tavares. Rantanen should be a rental as his cap hit would reduce to $2.3 million. If Leafs want to sign him long term, it'll be their fourth mega contract on their payroll.

