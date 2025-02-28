  • home icon
Captain Brad Marchand admits the writing on the wall for Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup hopes after 2-1 loss to Isles

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 07:44 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Boston bruins captain talked about the team's possible future after 2-1 lost to NY Islanders (Source: Imagn)

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins lost 2-1 to the New York Islanders on Thursday at TD Garden. This was their fifth straight loss and third after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Bruins captain Brad Marchand spoke to the media after the game about the team's struggles.

When asked if the Bruins could still build toward something for the future, he briefly hinted that they might not have a shot at the Stanley Cup this year.

"The good thing is that we’re coming together over it. At the end of the day, we may not achieve what we hope to this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t build for something greater and bring it back next year," Marchand said. [10:12] "We’re going to work every single day to continue to improve and build our game. And we’re going to claw and fight every single day to get into the playoffs here."
The Bruins have had a tough season. They have a 27-25-8 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division. Their offense is led by David Pastrnak, who has 31 goals, 42 assists, and 73 points. However, the team scores only 2.76 goals per game and allows 3.20. Their power play is weak, ranking 29th in the NHL at 15.4%. They have struggled to score at times and need better defense and offense to stay competitive.

Boston Bruins' adversity has not frustrated the team, per captain Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins are currently on a five-game losing streak. It started with a 3-2 loss to the Rangers, followed by a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights. They then lost 3-2 to the Ducks, 5-4 to the Maple Leafs, and 2-1 to the Islanders. In each game, they had chances to win but could not finish strong.

However, captain Brad Marchand mentioned that the team is not frustrated despite their recent adversity.

"I don't think that we feel frustrated all the time...," Marchand said. [7:06] "Obviously, this is disappointing that we had a good game and we didn't get the points we would have liked, but there's games where we didn't play well at all and got points. That's just the way the game goes."

Brad Marchand is in his second season as captain after Patrice Bergeron's retirement. He has 21 goals, 26 assists, and 47 points in 60 games. His plus-minus rating is -8, showing the team’s struggles. Marchand has averaged 18:20 of ice time per game and is focused on doing his most to help the Bruins somehow make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
