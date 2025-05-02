Captain Connor McDavid praised his teammates after the Edmonton Oilers beat the LA Kings in six games on Thursday to eliminate them from the playoffs. He gave credit to goalie Calvin Pickard and forward Connor Brown for their strong plays in Game 6.

Speaking to reporters in the post-game interview, Connor McDavid said that Pickard gave the team a chance to win every night.

"Picks (Pickard) gave us a chance every night," McDavid said (1:25). "Brownie is a big part of that penalty kill, and they were great ever since those first two.

"Obviously a massive kill there in the third, and he pitches in with some offense as well. As I said in the opener, I feel like it was maybe his best game as an Oiler. He should feel real good about that."

Pickard made 23 saves on 27 shots for Edmonton, and this was his fourth straight win in the series. The Oilers had lost the first two games when Stuart Skinner was starting for the Oilers but won the next four after replacing him with Pickard. Pickard helped them complete the comeback and move to Round 2.

Over five playoff appearances, Pickard has allowed 13 goals on 121 shots. He wasn't the team’s original starter but earned the job with solid play.

Connor Brown also played a big role in the Oilers' Game 6 win, with one goal and two assists. He helped set up goals for Henrique and Frederic and finished with a plus-3 rating. He added an empty-net goal late in the game. In the first-round series, he scored five points and made as many hits.

Connor McDavid praises Oilers players for stepping up in Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers won 6-4 in Game 6 to seal the series against the Kings. Quinton Byfield scored first for LA before Adam Henrique tied the game.

Brandt Clarke made it 2-1 for the Kings, but once again the Oilers tied it, this time through Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goal, before Zach Hyman gave Edmonton the lead.

Connor McDavid praised his team for the win.

"We got offense from all over the lineup today, it’s great. You need that, you need different guys stepping up," Connor McDavid said, praising the Oilers players (via NHL.com). "It wasn’t our best, but we found a way tonight and that’s what good teams do."

Darnell Nurse scored the fourth goal for the Oilers before Trent Frederic made it 5-2. Jordan Spence cut the deficit to 5-3, and Anze Kopitar made it 5-4, but Connor Brown scored into an empty net to seal the Oilers' win.

