J.T. Miller delivered a clear message after the New York Rangers' third consecutive home loss at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.The Rangers lost 2-0 to the Edmonton Oilers and became the first team in NHL history to score zero goals in their first three home games of a season. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are the other teams to shut out the Blueshirts at their home.After the game, Blueshirts captain J.T. Miller commented on the three-game goalless streak, stating that it should not be blown out of proportion as it was only the fifth game of the season.&quot;First of all, let's not make this bigger than it is. It's game five. A lot to like about our game. It's a unique situation but let's not blow this out of proportion here,&quot; Miller said post-game.The Blueshirts sit fifth in the Metro Division with a 2-3-0 record. They travel to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0) next on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.J.T. Miller and Rangers lose third straight home game after falling to OilersThe Edmonton Oilers shut out the New York Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday, resulting in the Blueshirts' third consecutive goalless defeat at MSG.After a goalless first period, Trent Frederic opened the scoring for the Oilers, putting them ahead with a snapshot goal at 10:22 of the second period. Adam Henrique scored the winner for the visitors after scoring on the empty net with less than two minutes remaining in the game.Netminder Stuart Skinner secured his first shutout of the season after making 30 saves. Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin blocked 21 shots for the Rangers between the pipes.The Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena next on Thursday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.