Nathan MacKinnon praised Valeri Nichushkin after the Colorado Avalanche won 5-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Nichushkin returned after missing 21 games due to injury. In the post-game media conference, Nathan MacKinnon said his presence made a big difference.

Nichushkin, who signed an eight-year $49,000,000 contract with the team in 2022, played 17:46 and had five shots on goal in his first game since December 31. MacKinnon said his skating and forechecking helped the team. He noted Nichushkin’s size and speed make things harder for opponents.

"Just such a difference maker. I mean, a guy that big, that can move like that in his four checking in the second, the first, first draw, the second, when he got that puck, was amazing I mean, you know, we're tough to be with he's in the lineup. Honestly, we're just a completely different team. He helps that, that, you know, second line a lot I think he pushes that pace. And he's, he's a he's a beast," MacKinnon said.

Colorado had lost two straight before this win. MacKinnon led with two goals and an assist. Martin Necas added three assists, while Artturi Lehkonen, Casey Mittelstadt, and Logan O’Connor each found the scoresheet. Cale Makar contributed two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves to help secure the victory.

Nathan MacKinnon also talked about the 4 Nations Face-Off. He said playing with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid was a great experience.

"....My childhood hero, playing with Sid, I learned a lot from him....Obviously, Connor, best player in the league, really, really cool to pick up some things from him as well...," MacKinnon said.

Nathan MacKinnon was frustrated after the Avalanche's two straight losses

Nathan MacKinnon was frustrated after the Avalanche lost two straight games following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They struggled in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and lost 2-1 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

"This is terrible... I don't know if we had a rush chance tonight. I don't know if we had a scoring chance tonight," MacKinnon said.

Coach Jared Bednar said fatigue affected key players like MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews.

"The 3 guys that have played in the whole tournament, Taser (Devon Toews), Cale and Mack, look like they like we're working as hard as they could, but they didn't seem to have the pop that they had yesterday, which I think is understandable," Bednar said.

Bednar gave them extra rest before the Devils game on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche will next face the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM EST on February 28.

