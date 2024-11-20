Captain Quinn Hughes makes his feelings known about Vancouver Canucks' performance in absence of Miller, Boeser and other key players

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes spoke about his team's performance in the 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Several key players were missing, including J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

Nevertheless, Hughes was proud with how the team responded. He also mentioned that the tough situation has brought the team closer.

“It’s definitely been a lot,” Hughes said. "And, you know, guys are going through a lot, but I think that really proud of, like I said, the way we responded tonight, and how we battled and competed."

Quinn Hughes also praised the coaching staff and management for their support.

"I think we got a really, really tight group that's going to make us stronger throughout the season, but I think we just got a great coaching staff, great organization, management," he added.

Miller’s absence, after requesting a personal leave, has added to the Canucks’ struggles. Boeser’s injury, which has kept him out since Nov. 7, is also a big loss.

On the ice, the Canucks had some strong moments but couldn’t keep their lead against the Rangers. Quinn Hughes scored early in the first period to put Vancouver up 1-0. However, the Rangers, led by Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko, took charge. Chris Kreider’s third-period goal gave the Rangers the lead, and Vancouver couldn’t bounce back.

Quinn Hughes and the Canucks will keep fighting and adapting as they wait for their key players to return.

Canucks coach unhappy with Quinn Hughes and Co.'s defeat to the Predators

The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-3 to the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was unhappy with the team’s defensive play.

“It seems on the road (6-1-0) we're a little bit better. ... Too many goals at home.” Tocchet said, per NHL.com,

Vancouver has now allowed five or more goals in five of 10 home games this season.

Zachary L’Heureux gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:28, scoring his first NHL goal off a missed shot. Vancouver tied it 1-1 at 11:34 when Aatu Raty tipped in Erik Brannstrom’s shot for his first goal this season.

Elias Pettersson made it 2-1 for the Canucks at 9:51 of the second period with a power-play goal. Steven Stamkos tied it 2-2 at 12:17 with a power-play wrist shot. Roman Josi scored at 14:21, putting Nashville ahead 3-2. Stamkos added another power-play goal at 19:38 to make it 4-2.

Kiefer Sherwood scored for Vancouver at 14:00 of the third period, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Gustav Nyquist, though, scored an empty-net goal at 19:39 to secure Nashville’s win.

