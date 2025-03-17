Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes shared his thoughts after a 3-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. Despite initially taking the lead, the Canucks were outshot and arguably outplayed but failed to capitalize on their chances. Utah managed to equalize shortly after the ten-minute mark into the second period.

The Canucks had three power play opportunities in the third period but were unable to score, which proved costly. The game marked another in a series where the Canucks failed to secure a win against Utah this season, with two of the losses being just by one goal.

Captain Hughes reflected on the game, noting that while Utah is a strong team, the Canucks' inability to make use of their power plays was a significant factor in their defeat.

"I mean, they’re a good team, but I think we shot ourselves in the foot with the power play. We definitely had our opportunities where we could have cracked open the game," Quinn Hughes said post-game.

When asked about the lack of ideas in the zone, he said:

"I mean, I definitely have some ideas off the cuff here. I’ll just keep that to myself and work on it as a unit of five or ten and get better."

It was a significant game for the Canucks in the battle for a playoff spot in the Western Conference's wild card standings. A win would have moved the Canucks two points clear in the standings.

However, they currently find themselves tied with 73 points with the third-placed St. Louis Blues. The Canucks continue their homestand against the Winnipeg Jets next on Tuesday.

How Utah Hockey Club downed Quinn Hughes' Canucks

On Sunday, the Utah Hockey Club completed a season series sweep over the Vancouver Canucks after a 3-1 win at Rogers Arena.

After a goalless first period, Quinn Hughes found the back of the net for the home team, putting the Canucks up 1-0 on the power play at 2:37 into the second period. However, the Canucks' lead quickly vanished as Kevin Stenlund tied it 1-1 for Utah at 12:04.

Logan Cooley put Utah up 2-1 for the first time at 5:08 into the third period. With less than a minute remaining before the final buzzer, Clayton Keller scored the winner for the visitors on the empty net.

The win for Utah earned them 71 points, only two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for a second wild card spot.

