Captain Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known on Marc-Andre Fleury's one-game deal with Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury will play one last game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pengs signed him to a professional tryout contract last week. He will practice on September 26 and play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 27. He has played 13 seasons with Pittsburgh from 2003 to 2017, and has won three Stanley Cups with the team.Sidney Crosby spoke about Fleury’s return on Monday. He and Fleury were teammates for over a decade..&quot;He's going to have a pretty special welcoming,&quot; Crosby said. &quot;I know what he means to the city, what he means to us in the organization, so it's going to be really cool to see that and be a part of it.&quot;Marc-Andre Fleury is 40 years old and last played with Minnesota. He played 1,051 NHL games in his career and ranks second all-time in wins (575) by a goaltender. Only Martin Brodeur has more. Fleury, who was drafted first in 2003, won the Vezina Trophy late in his career in 2021.For Crosby, the game will be about celebrating a teammate, as it is important to honor what Fleury gave to Pittsburgh. Fleury’s career was filled with team and individual awards. So, the Penguins believe this is the right way to close his career, because fans at PPG Paints Arena will get to see him one last time.Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on one-game return with PenguinsMarc-Andre Fleury said he is not coming back to the NHL full-time after signing a tryout contract with the Penguins. Fleury will practice twice and play one period in the preseason game. He said this short return is enough at his age.&quot;I'm still retired,&quot; Fleury said on Friday during a phone conversation with LNH.com, &quot;...(the short return) At my age, that's more than enough.&quot;Fleury explained that Kyle Dubas suggested the idea earlier this year. They talked after the 2025 World Championships and waited through the summer before saying yes.&quot;I wanted to go back where it all began,&quot; Fleury said. &quot;I see it as a wink to my past. I'll wear the Penguins jersey one last time and I'll see some old teammates and friends again. It's a way to come full circle.&quot;Marc-Andre Fleury will get to return to the Penguins locker room and wants to enjoy the experience. His family will join him in Pittsburgh for the event.