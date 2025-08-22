Carey Price celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with wife Angela by camping on shores of 'crystal clear' blue waters of Bluey Lake

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his wife, Angela, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a camping getaway by the crystal-clear blue waters of Bluey Lake in British Columbia.

Angela shared moments from the getaway on Instagram, including a cozy campsite set up deep in the forest with the caption:

“date night celebrating 12 years.”

Carey Price's wife Angela Price Ig Story @ byangelaprice

She also posted a video of Bluey Lake in British Columbia, calling it her favorite spot to swim.

"Favorite lake I have ever swam in crystal clear water, beautiful surroundings and the perfect water temp." Angela captioned the video

Carey Price's wife Angela Price Ig Story @ byangelaprice

Other posts showed Carey paddleboarding while fishing, along with a photo of a paddleboard fitted with a fishing rod and phone holder.

Carey Price's wife Angela Price Ig Story @ byangelaprice

Angela described it as the perfect gift for anyone who loves fishing from their paddleboard and even included an Amazon product name in the photo.

Carey Price's wife Angela Price Ig Story @ byangelaprice

The couple, married since August 24, 2013, have three children together. Price hasn’t played an NHL game since April 2022 due to a knee injury and, while a return seems unlikely, he remains under contract with the Canadiens on long-term injured reserve.

Carey Price on his career ending injury

Carey Price has been open about the reality of his injury, admitting that even the slightest strain causes his knee to swell, making it impossible to handle the grind of a full NHL season.

Price reflected that he always knew his career would eventually end, saying:

"I always figured that my career would come to an end when I either wasn't good enough or my body was telling me that it was time. When your body tells you you need to do something else, kid, you better listen.” Price said. (per Sportsnet)

"I wanted to be able to walk and play with my kids and my grandkids … 15 years is a long time to be an NHL goalie. I was blessed."

Over the course of his career, Price has 361 wins, 49 shutouts, a .917 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA in the regular season.

