Carey Price's wife Angela defends Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his cousin's scathing letter

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram on Saturday. While answering one of the questions, Angela defended Robert Kennedy Jr. in light of his cousin Caroline Kennedy’s accusations leveled against the Republican.

Caroline Kennedy wrote a letter urging the Senate to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. She called him unqualified, citing his lack of government, financial, management, or medical experience. She criticized his views on vaccines as "dangerous" and also said:

"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.

"Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids while building a following, hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."

In response to one of the questions asking Angela’s take on the matter, she claimed that usually she doesn’t get too caught up in politics and can joke about both sides. However, she voiced strong opinions in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Hot dang,” she wrote. “So, I don’t get worked up over politics in general. I can laugh and poke fun at both sides and it doesn’t bother me. BUT I’m as bad as the next person when it comes to RFK.

“I think he’s incredibly intelligent, curious and genuinely cares. It drives me nuts that people try to write him off as some sort of whack job because he’s asking questions people don’t want asked. I think that family has been incredibly tacky and all I can do is pray that he is able to bring much needed change to the health of the US."

Angela mentioned that she feels Kennedy's family has been acting in a very disrespectful way and hoped that he can help bring positive changes, especially in healthcare in the U.S.

Carey Price’s wife Angela claps back at fan comment asking her to return to the U.S

During the same Q&A session, Angela Price also addressed one follower’s comment asking her if she would move back to the U.S. The user asserted that she didn’t deserve Canadian citizenship because of how she voted. Angela had previously shared that she had voted for Donald Trump in the latest elections.

In response to the comment, Angela made it clear that she is looking forward to voting in the next Canadian election, as she acquired Canadian citizenship last year.

“Sorry to say we have no plans to move and I can not wait to vote in the next 🇨🇦 election 😉”, she wrote.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

When asked about her faith, Angela admitted that she tries to set time aside for prayer and reading, but sometimes life gets in the way. She mentioned that even though she struggles with consistency, the family goes to church almost every Sunday and she joins a virtual Bible study whenever it fits her schedule.

